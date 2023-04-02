International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 22,751.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,186 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Eversource Energy worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after acquiring an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ES has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

Insider Activity

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,076. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.90.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.675 dividend. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.83%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

