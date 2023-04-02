International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7,640.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.0% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,380,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,176,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3,186.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $95.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus upped their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.93.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

