International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,201 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 537.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.25. 27,130,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,271,814. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

