International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 27,553.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Price Performance

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

MA stock traded up $4.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,376,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,599. The stock has a market cap of $346.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

