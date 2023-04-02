International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $7.68 Million Investment in Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,533,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,000. Logan Ridge Finance comprises about 1.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 56.58% of Logan Ridge Finance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Logan Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in Logan Ridge Finance by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Logan Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRFC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.80. 10,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,650. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $14.43 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Logan Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement

Logan Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:LRFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 80.56%. The business had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. Logan Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.05%.

Logan Ridge Finance Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company that provides capital to lower middle market companies located in the United States with an EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $50 million and with revenues of at least $15 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace, defense, education, food, logistics, manufacturing, media, health care, and consumer and business services.

