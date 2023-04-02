International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THMGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $116.96 million, a PE ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 0.75. International Tower Hill Mines has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.09.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

