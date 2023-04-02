Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $66.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.92.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Down 3.4 %

ITCI opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.13. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $87.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 102.37% and a negative return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $391,301.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,304,121.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,527,470.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,937 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $248,502,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 697.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,269,000 after buying an additional 1,310,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after buying an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

See Also

