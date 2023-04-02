Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 281,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Intrusion in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intrusion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Intrusion by 18.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter worth $59,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 186,350 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Intrusion by 16.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter valued at $354,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrusion Trading Up 0.9 %

About Intrusion

NASDAQ:INTZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 20,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.77.

(Get Rating)

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.