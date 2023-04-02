Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 281,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrusion

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intrusion by 2,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 579,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 186,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Price Performance

INTZ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.17. 20,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Intrusion

INTZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $4.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

