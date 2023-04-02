Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $255.47 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Stories

