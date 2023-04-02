Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.9% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $320.93. 62,138,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,560,040. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $300.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

