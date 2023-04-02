Investmark Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.6% of Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $193.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

