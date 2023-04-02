Investmark Advisory Group LLC Invests $566,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,462,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $144.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

