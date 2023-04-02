Investments & Financial Planning LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 107,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 412,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after acquiring an additional 160,683 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,105,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 435,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,970,000 after buying an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VWO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,309,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,182,896. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

