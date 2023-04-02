iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.9% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $23,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 304.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $225.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

