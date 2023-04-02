iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Down 12.6% in March

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,100 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the February 28th total of 778,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 778,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.18. 493,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.26.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after purchasing an additional 199,430 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after purchasing an additional 354,839 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

