Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the February 28th total of 20,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 11,714.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 27.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ituran Location and Control Price Performance

Ituran Location and Control Increases Dividend

Shares of Ituran Location and Control stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.78. 25,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. Ituran Location and Control has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $27.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Ituran Location and Control Company Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

