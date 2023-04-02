IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Down 10.6% in March

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 244,300 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the February 28th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IZEA Worldwide Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IZEA traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 236,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,628. IZEA Worldwide has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP grew its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

