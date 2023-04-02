Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Down 12.1% in March

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the February 28th total of 3,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity at Jasper Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,755.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Holding Ltd Roche sold 75,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $141,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,549,606 shares in the company, valued at $8,598,755.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,142,836.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 246.0% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 85,175 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 182,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of analysts have commented on JSPR shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.85 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 431,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,146. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $197.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.01.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.