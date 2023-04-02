JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Short Interest Down 12.8% in March

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the February 28th total of 41,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 151,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JE Cleantech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of JE Cleantech as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCSE stock remained flat at $0.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,784. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. JE Cleantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

