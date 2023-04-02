JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Price Target to $65.00

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $57.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.88. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,020.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $225,575.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,320.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 4,629 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $258,761.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,020.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,242 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

