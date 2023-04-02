JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Up 0.6 %

OVCHY opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

