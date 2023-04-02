JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,466 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 10.7% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Derbend Asset Management owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after buying an additional 432,479 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 244,569 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after acquiring an additional 238,167 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after buying an additional 139,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,081,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after buying an additional 1,066,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,179,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,191. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

