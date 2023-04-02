JUNO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $147,934.13 (JUNO)

JUNO (JUNO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, JUNO has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $70.13 million and $147,934.13 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 71,435,115 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

