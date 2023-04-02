Kava Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.60 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, Kava has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00003025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $395.93 million and $10.60 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00061600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00039543 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018282 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000192 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001249 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 464,589,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 464,583,770 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.