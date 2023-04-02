Kellogg (NYSE:K) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.23 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 145,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.