Kellogg (NYSE:K) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
K has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellogg from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.78.
Kellogg Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:K opened at $66.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.23 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.
Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,218,511 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth $627,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 145,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.
