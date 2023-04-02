Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Kesselrun Resources Stock Performance
KSSRF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,816. Kesselrun Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
Kesselrun Resources Company Profile
