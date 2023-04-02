Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Short Interest Update

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,400 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Kesselrun Resources Stock Performance

KSSRF remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,816. Kesselrun Resources has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

Kesselrun Resources Company Profile

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Huronian and Bluffpoint. The company was founded on May 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

