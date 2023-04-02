KeyCorp Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $316.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $316.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $288.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.79 and its 200-day moving average is $246.78. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

