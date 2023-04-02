Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 8,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 625,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 618,708 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in 3M by 7,175.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,095,000 after buying an additional 545,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at $49,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $105.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.16 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.85.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.