Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $576.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $561.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The firm has a market cap of $222.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Stories

