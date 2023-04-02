Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,317 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,317 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.46 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

