K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of KPLUY remained flat at $10.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KPLUY. Citigroup raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.29.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

