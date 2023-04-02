L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Down 10.8% in March

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the February 28th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 4,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,873. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSTR. StockNews.com began coverage on L.B. Foster in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

