LCM Capital Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,343 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.7% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $127.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $120.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.48.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.