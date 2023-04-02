LCM Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LCM Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $212.43 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.