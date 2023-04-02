Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in March

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 5,126,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 742.9 days.

Leonardo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMF traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $11.51. 305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.