Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in March

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the February 28th total of 5,126,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 742.9 days.
Leonardo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FINMF traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $11.51. 305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.15. Leonardo has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.48.
Leonardo Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leonardo (FINMF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.