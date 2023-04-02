LINK Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $278.92 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, LINK has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $278.92 million and approximately $667,211.71 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be bought for about $41.42 or 0.00146876 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About LINK

LINK’s launch date was September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

LINK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.