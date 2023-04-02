LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Up 14.6% in March

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 587,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
LL Flooring Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 770,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LL Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.
LL Flooring Company Profile
LL Flooring Holdings, Inc engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement.
