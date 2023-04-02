LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Short Interest Up 14.6% in March

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the February 28th total of 1,710,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 587,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

LL Flooring Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 770,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. LL Flooring has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $263.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LL Flooring by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the fourth quarter worth $9,116,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 1.1% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,362,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LL Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement.

