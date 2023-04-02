Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Localiza Rent a Car Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LZRFY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 43,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,347. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. Localiza Rent a Car has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Localiza Rent a Car Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Localiza Rent a Car’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Localiza Rent a Car’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

About Localiza Rent a Car

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

