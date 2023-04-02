Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $472.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $471.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.85. The company has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

