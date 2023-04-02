Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Short Interest Up 15.0% in March

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the February 28th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $472.73. 1,409,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.85.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.27%.
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.