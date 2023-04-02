Loom Network Market Capitalization Tops $73.31 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $73.31 million and $9.51 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0647 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

