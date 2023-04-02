Loop Capital Lowers JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $49.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BOCOM International cut shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of JD stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.45.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $7,145,000. Natixis acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $68,015,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at $10,440,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

