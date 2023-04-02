LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Short Interest Update

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,900 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the February 28th total of 881,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in LTC Properties by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 585.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of LTC Properties by 282.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LTC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE LTC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.13. 354,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,430. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 13.87, a current ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.94%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

