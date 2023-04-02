Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.73.
Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 1.7 %
LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.76.
Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $362,236,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
