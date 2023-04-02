Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $406.73.

LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.76.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $362,236,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

