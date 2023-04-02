Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Guggenheim

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.73.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.90 and a 200 day moving average of $320.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,236,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

