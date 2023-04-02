Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $440.00 at Guggenheim

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $406.73.
Lululemon Athletica Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $364.19 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.90 and a 200 day moving average of $320.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $362,236,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Company Profile
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.