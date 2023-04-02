Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $28.28 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 16.5% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $28,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,748,000 after buying an additional 125,147 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,447,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,085,000 after buying an additional 77,709 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,447,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,081,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,112,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,144,000 after acquiring an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $88.77. The company had a trading volume of 453,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

