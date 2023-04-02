Madison Wealth Partners Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 66,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,406,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 322,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $376.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,383. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The company has a market capitalization of $280.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

