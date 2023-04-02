Madison Wealth Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.92. 10,476,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,716. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $250.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

