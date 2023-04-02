Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Lessened by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410,731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 396,682 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,345,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,983,000 after acquiring an additional 342,415 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 643,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after acquiring an additional 298,162 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 492,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the period. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

